9to5Toys Lunch Break: SteelSeries Controller + Minecraft $40, Spigen iPhone Cases $7, Samsung 40″ 4K TV $297, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Get the SteelSeries Nimbus Game Controller & Minecraft for Apple TV: $40 (Reg. $60)

Spigen’s Ultra-Thin iPhone 7/8/Plus cases 40% off at Amazon: from under $7

Bloons Supermonkey 2 now matching all-time low on the App Store: $1 (Reg. $3)

Review: VIZIO’s Chromecast-enabled M-Series 4K TV is a living room star under $700

MORE NEW DEALS:

Bring HDMI, USB 3.0 and SD card inputs back to your Mac w/ HooToo’s USB-C hub: $35

NEW PRODUCTS:

Kleverness is a unique smart lighting system that’s compatible with HomeKit and more

LEGO’s latest collectible minifigures feature Mermaid Batman, Tropical Joker and more

ZED Mini camera brings the real world to your virtual reality experience