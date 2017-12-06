Report: Next year’s 6.1-inch LCD iPhone to feature metal backing, not glass

Last month, Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities indicated that Apple would unveil a new 6.1-inch iPhone next year with the iPhone X design, but a traditional LCD display instead of OLED. A new report from Nikkei this evening offers more color on that device, saying it will feature a metal back similar to the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus…

Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover

Pretty much the only design change from the iPhone 7 to the iPhone 8 is a new glass back design that allows for wireless charging support. Today’s report says, however, that next year’s 6.1-inch iPhone will “likely sport a metal back that will come in several colors.”

“The 6.1-inch LCD model will likely sport a metal back [like older iPhone handsets] that will come in several colors,” said the source, adding that the two OLED handsets will come in two sizes: one either 6.2 or 6.3 inches long, and the other 5.8 inches.

The iPhone 7 came in five different color options, including Rose Gold, Gold, Silver, Jet Black, and Matte Black. Meanwhile, the iPhone X only comes in Silver or Space Gray and the iPhone 8 in Silver, Spacer Gray, and Gold.

Next year’s LCD iPhone is expected to be the more affordable option, with Apple also introducing a new OLED model at around 6.5-inches (KGI says 6.5-inches, Nikkei says ‘either 6.2 or 6.3-inches’). It’s believed that it’s harder for Apple to produce additional color options in the glass back design of the iPhone 8 and iPhone X, hence why this year’s models are available in fewer color variations than last year’s.

Thus, the move back to an aluminum back design could be a cost-saving measure. Whether or not wireless charging is supporting remains to be seen, but we’re hoping it is for the sake of everyone who shelled out for wireless chargers this year.

We’re still a ways off from Apple introducing next year’s iPhones, so this report should be taken with a grain of salt at this point. What do you think of Apple returning to aluminum with the 6.1-inch LCD iPhone next year? Do you miss that design or would you rather have glass across the board? Let us know down in the comments.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: