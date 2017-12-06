Pokémon GO adding Ruby and Sapphire characters, new dynamic weather gameplay

Niantic has unveiled the latest additions to Pokémon GO including new characters from Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire as well as new dynamic weather gameplay.

9to5Mac Happy Hour

Players should start seeing the newest Pokémon GO characters spawn in the wild in the game starting today:

Dozens of Pokémon originally discovered in the Hoenn region are now available to discover, catch, and collect in Pokémon GO. Pokémon including Treecko, Torchic, and Mudkip can now be discovered “in the real world,” with more Hoenn region Pokémon arriving in the coming weeks.

The new dynamic weather gameplay is also here to make the game more immersive, and the effects are more than just a visual change.

For the first time in an augmented reality mobile game, real-world weather will now be a factor in the gameplay experience. As Trainers are exploring the world around them in search of Pokémon, the current weather in their vicinity will be visible on the in-game map. The real-world weather around Trainers will impact the gameplay of Pokémon GO in a variety of ways that include changing Pokémon habitats and where they can be found, increasing Combat Power, and earning more Stardust after catching a Pokémon. Ace Trainers can take advantage of their climates to level up their Pokémon GO experience. Trainers can look forward to finding Mudkip splashing when it rains, Cacnea basking in the sun, and Snorunt huddling together in the snow. Certain Pokémon will be more likely to appear in the weather that suits them the most, so Pokémon GO Trainers will be excited to learn more about their local weather patterns and ecology to find these rare Pokémon and make progress on their Pokédexes. As the seasons change, they’ll encounter different Pokémon, thereby keeping their gameplay experience fresh.

A new weather indicator will appear on-screen to show you what mode you’re currently in as well:

Niantic also recently updated the mobile game for the taller iPhone X display, and the game maker is focusing on Harry Potter for its next AR title.