Apple’s latest iPhone X ads showcase Face ID, Portrait Lighting, more

Apple is continuing its barrage of iPhone X advertisements today with three new ones hitting YouTube. The new videos each focus on a specific feature, including Portrait Lighting and Face ID. Head below to check them out…

Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover

The first ad aims to show how seamless Face ID is when unlocking your device. Apple touts that the iPhone X “opens with a glance” thanks to Face ID. The company also continues to call Face ID “the most unforgettable magical password ever created.”

The second ad continues the focus on Face ID, showcasing how it adapts every day and is able to recognize you even as you change. In the video, Apple shows Face ID recognizing the user growing a pretty impressive beard and subsequently shaving it off. “iPhone X recognizes you, even when you change,” the video’s description touts.

Last but not least, the third video is all about Portrait Lighting on the iPhone X. Similar to an earlier ad for the iPhone 8 Plus, this ad walks through the various Portrait Lighting settings, including Studio Light, Natural Light, Contour Light, Stage Light, and Stage Light Mono. Apple brags that the iPhone X is capable of creating “studio-quality portraits without the studio.”

A few weeks back, Apple shared four iPhone X advertisements that highlighted Face ID, Animoji Karaoke, and more.

What do you think of Apple’s latest iPhone X advertisements? Will they help convince people that Face ID is the future? Watch below and let us know your thoughts down in the comments.