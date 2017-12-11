Newton Mail team launches new Calendar companion app w/ Schedule View, quick entry, more

The team behind the popular subscription-based Newton Mail client has recently announced a new Calendar companion app. The developers say the app is designed to be lightweight and act as a complement to Newton Email, though it is a separate app…

Newton Calendar for iOS offers a clean and easy to use design, based around a main Schedule View that lets you easily view your upcoming events and free time. There’s also support for Google and Exchange calendars, making it easy to sync across platforms and devices. As for iCloud support, Newton tells us that they are “planning to add it as soon as we can” as it’s the top requested feature.

Another neat feature is support for quickly adding events. You simply tap the date, time, and title and hit ‘done’ in order to add an event to your calendar.

One of the main selling points of Newton Calendar, however, is its integration with Newton Mail. The team touts that all events sync automatically between each app.

‘Schedule View’ helps you plan better; know about your upcoming events and free slots with a quick glance.

Quickly add events – just tap on the date, type the time and event title and hit ‘Done’.

No more long “sequential forms” for adding events. Add location, people and other details with ease in any order.

It’s optimized to work well when on the move. E.g notify the organizer when you’re running late for a meeting or if you cannot make it; with just a tap.

Reliable notifications and actions ensure that you don’t miss out on anything.

Access multiple calendars in one place. Manage any number of Gmail, Google Apps, and Exchange (EWS) calendars.