AirPort firmware updates arrive with important security fixes

[Update: Apple’s release notes detail that these updates include fixes for the KRACK and Broadpwn vulnerabilities.]

Apple has today released firmware updates for its AirPort devices, including the AirPort Time Capsule, AirPort Extreme, and AirPort Express.

The 7.6.9 update is for 801.11n base stations and the 7.7.9 update is for 802.11ac models. These updates provide important security patches for the KRACK and Broadpwn exploits.

Users may not see any prompt for the firmware upgrade, but can manually do so by opening AirPort Utility on Mac or iOS. Select your AirPort device and click Update.

Just over a year ago we reported that Apple had stopped developing its AirPort products, and it seems the company hasn’t changed its plans.

Now, some of the most popular options include mesh systems from eero and Google. Jeff did an in depth review of Synology’s RT2600ac, finding it to be a worthy option. I need to pick up something soon myself as you might notice from the image above I’ve got an almost decade old Time Capsule!

Via MacRumors

