Workouts++ for Apple Watch delivers podcast playback, Siri integration, more

Workouts++ was released last year as an alternative to Apple’s own Workout app, offering a companion iOS application and more. Nearly a year later, developer David Smith has released version 2.0 of Workouts++, bringing all sorts of new features and changes…

Version 2.0 of Workouts++ brings notable enhancements that help it better compete with, and even gain a leg-up on, Apple’s own Workout application. For instance, there’s support for Apple Watch-based podcast playback. This means you can play podcasts either locally or streaming over LTE on the Apple Watch Series 3.

There’s also integration with Siri, so you can now simply say “Start an Outdoor Walking workout in Workouts++” to start your workout. This integration with Siri helps ensure that Workouts ++ is no more difficult to use than Apple’s own Workout app.

Furthermore, Workouts++ now supports location tracking and mapping, as well as swimming workouts and display of VO2 Max values.

In addition to feature enhancements, Workouts++ also includes major interface changes. The app has been “redesigned from top to bottom” and includes a new custom workout configuration interface, a new workout detail display, and more.

Below is the full change log for Workouts++:

Support for Workout Location tracking and mapping of saved workout routes

Support for Swimming workouts

Siri integration (e.g. “Start Outdoor Walking workout in Workouts++”)

Display of VO₂ Max values

Redesigned custom workout configuration system

Redesigned workout detail display

Added Stopwatch, Elevation, Average pace/speed and Activity ring metrics for display during workout

Added Distance and Duration Alerts

Workout recovery in the event your battery runs flat during a workout

Workouts++ is available for free and is definitely worth a try if you’re a regular Apple Watch user. Let us know what you think of it down in the comments!

I’m delighted to announce Workouts++ 2.0, including Apple Watch podcast playback, location tracking/mapping, swimming support, new graphs, Siri integration and lots of new metrics, also now free. https://t.co/zKmemDaqCS — David Smith (@_DavidSmith) December 12, 2017

