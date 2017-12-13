iPhone 8 & iPhone X the #2 and #3 most popular Google searches in 2017

Google has published its annual list of the most popular searches of the year. This year’s new iPhones took the #2 and #3 slots after Hurricane Irma …

Searches for the iPhone 8 beat out those for the iPhone X, but that’s not surprising: Apple managed to keep the iPhone X name a surprise, so earlier searches for this year’s flagship iPhone would have been performed as ‘iPhone 8.’

Rounding out the top ten were Matt Lauer, Meghan Markle, 13 Reasons Why, Tom Petty, Fidget Spinner, Chester Bennington and the India National Cricket Team.

In consumer tech, this year’s iPhones naturally took the top two positions, followed by the Nintendo Switch, Samsung Galaxy S8 and Xbox One X.

Google put a positive spin on the year, saying that we were both more curious and more willing to help those in need than ever before.

This year we searched “How” [and “How to help”] more than ever before. The questions we asked show our desire to understand, and ultimately improve the world around us.

‘How to help refugees’ and ‘How to help flood victims’ were among the examples given.

You can explore all of the trending topics here.