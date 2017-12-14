iMac Pro: Save some cash & buy from B&H/Expercom, RAM upgradeable only by Apple

Apple officially released its ‘most powerful Mac ever’ earlier this morning in the form of the iMac Pro. After initial availability through Apple’s Online Store, the machine has now become available through authorized resellers like B&H.

Furthermore, we’ve learned a bit more about the upgradability of the iMac Pro…

Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover

First off, the iMac Pro is now available from select authorized resellers. B&H for instance, has a slew of different configurations available for pre-order. Prices range from $4,999 all the way to $13,199. Shipping times vary with 8-core and 10-core variants generally shipping in 2-4 weeks and the 14-core and 18-core models are simply listed at “coming soon.”

Furthermore, Expercom also has the iMac Pro available for pre-order with 4-6 week and 6-8 week shipping estimates for the 8-core/10-core and 14-core/18-core models, respectively. You can configure it from $4,999 all the way up to $12,799. That’s $400 off Apple’s maxed out price.

Last but not least, MacMall has the iMac Pro available in the single entry-level configuration. You can get the base model for $4,994, which is a minuscule savings compared to Apple.

One notable factor here is that, depending on your location, you can save some serious cash by buying through Expercom or B&H as purchases are free of sales tax. If you’re sales tax rate is 7 percent, for instance, you can save $350 on the entry-level iMac Pro and a whopping $923 on the maxed out configuration.

Tax details below:

Expercom:

Orders or partial orders shipped to Utah, California, and Massachusetts, Tennessee, and other localities may be subject to applicable sales tax or sales tax reimbursement due to warehouse location.

B&H:

B&H only charges tax for New York and New Jersey customers at the time of purchase.

We also learned a bit more about the iMac Pro’s upgradeability today. While it was initially believed that the iMac Pro’s RAM would not be upgradeable at all, it turns out you will be able to visit an Apple Store or an Apple Authorized Service Provider to have your RAM upgraded without voiding your warranty.

Currently, Apple offers 64GB of DDR4 EEC RAM for $800, while 128GB of RAM will cost you a cool $2,4000.

If you’re buying from B&H or Expercom, you could put some of your sales tax savings towards a RAM upgrade – either at time of the initial purchase or after the fact.

Did you order an iMac Pro today? Let us know down in the comments!

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: