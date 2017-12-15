U.S. intervention in Apple’s Irish tax case rejected by EU court

The latest development in Apple’s long running $15B Irish tax case is an EU court shooting down a request from the U.S. government to become involved.

Reuters reports that the second-highest court in Europe rejected the U.S government’s request to intervene in support of Apple “because it failed to prove a direct interest in the outcome of the case.”

Additionally, the court rejected a similar request by IBEC which represents companies that operate in Ireland from intervening in favor of both Apple and Ireland.

While the EU ruling against Apple stands, and the company along with Ireland have settled on details around putting the $15 billion in back taxes into escrow, Apple is still fighting the case with an appeal. It is estimated that it could take several years for a final verdict.

Most recently, Apple moved its offshore cash to the island of Jersey, prompting the EU to quickly ask the company for an update on its financial arrangements.

