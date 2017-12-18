9to5Toys Last Call: Apple Watch deals from $180, 9.7-inch iPad $250, 12-inch MacBooks from $799, more

- Dec. 18th 2017 9:30 am PT

View Comments

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: TwitterRSS FeedFacebookGoogle+ and Safari push notifications.

9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.

You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Last Call Updates:

Upgrade your Mac w/ a Samsung 850 EVO 1TB SSD for $260 shipped

Apple Watch deals return before Christmas: Series 1 from $180, Stainless 2 from $349 

Target takes up to $150 off Apple’s latest iPads: 9.7-inch $250, 10.5-inch from $500

Apple 12-inch MacBooks from $799 in cert. refurb condition at Amazon, today only

Blair’s Favorite Smart Home Gadgets

Trevor’s five favorite tech gifts under $50

Jared’s Favorite Tech Toys – Robots, Cars and more

Justin’s Favorite Gifts for Musicians – keyboards, accessories, more

Ali’s Top Fitness Apparel & Tech Picks featuring Nike, Fitbit, S’well, adidas, more

Patrick’s Favorite Smartphone Accessories w/ Bose, Twelve South, more

Affinity Photo and Designer for Mac now on sale for the holidays: $40 ea. (20% off)

MORE NEW DEALS:

Anker’s latest Amazon sale includes its new braided Lightning cable, more from $8

NEW PRODUCTS:

IK’s Syntronik for iOS brings 38 classic synth emulations to your mobile setup

Vi Personal Trainer Earbuds take your workout to the next level w/ AI coaching and more

Blitzen takes your booze on a wild and cold rooftop ride w/ 100-lb. magnets

Guides

Deals

Deals

About the Author