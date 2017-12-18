9to5Toys Last Call: Apple Watch deals from $180, 9.7-inch iPad $250, 12-inch MacBooks from $799, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Last Call Updates:

Upgrade your Mac w/ a Samsung 850 EVO 1TB SSD for $260 shipped

Apple Watch deals return before Christmas: Series 1 from $180, Stainless 2 from $349

Target takes up to $150 off Apple’s latest iPads: 9.7-inch $250, 10.5-inch from $500

Apple 12-inch MacBooks from $799 in cert. refurb condition at Amazon, today only

Affinity Photo and Designer for Mac now on sale for the holidays: $40 ea. (20% off)

Star Wars Mac Game Sale from $3 : KOTOR 1 & 2, Force Unleashed, Jedi Knight 2, more

: KOTOR 1 & 2, Force Unleashed, Jedi Knight 2, more OK Golf on iOS and Apple TV is now down to just $1 (Reg. $3)

MORE NEW DEALS:

NEW PRODUCTS:

IK’s Syntronik for iOS brings 38 classic synth emulations to your mobile setup

Vi Personal Trainer Earbuds take your workout to the next level w/ AI coaching and more

Blitzen takes your booze on a wild and cold rooftop ride w/ 100-lb. magnets