Apple releases second macOS 10.13.3 beta for developers

About macOS 10.13.3 beta The macOS 10.13.2 SDK provides support for developing macOS apps for systems running macOS 10.13.3. The SDK comes bundled with Xcode 9.2 available from the Mac App Store.

macOS 10.13.2 came out of beta earlier this month and is available for all customers. Changes in that version were minor as well:

Improves compatibility with certain third-party USB audio devices

Improves VoiceOver compatibility navigation when viewing PDF documents in Preview

Improves compatibility of Braille displays with Mail

The update followed the release of the macOS High Sierra security fix that addressed the root vulnerability that shipped with macOS High Sierra 10.13 and 10.13.1. That fix is also listed as patched in last week’s release notes on security improvements.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: