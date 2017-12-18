Apple releases second macOS 10.13.3 beta for developers

- Dec. 18th 2017 10:31 am PT

View Comments

Apple has released the second macOS 10.13.3 beta through the Mac App Store. The update is likely a bug fix and security update given this point in the development cycle of macOS High Sierra. We’ll update if any new features are discovered in the new beta.

9to5Mac Happy Hour

About macOS 10.13.3 beta

The macOS 10.13.2 SDK provides support for developing macOS apps for systems running macOS 10.13.3. The SDK comes bundled with Xcode 9.2 available from the Mac App Store.

macOS 10.13.2 came out of beta earlier this month and is available for all customers. Changes in that version were minor as well:

  • Improves compatibility with certain third-party USB audio devices
  • Improves VoiceOver compatibility navigation when viewing PDF documents in Preview
  • Improves compatibility of Braille displays with Mail

The update followed the release of the macOS High Sierra security fix that addressed the root vulnerability that shipped with macOS High Sierra 10.13 and 10.13.1. That fix is also listed as patched in last week’s release notes on security improvements.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

Guides

macOS High Sierra

macOS High Sierra

macOS 10.13 High Sierra is the fourteenth version of macOS, and the follow up to macOS Sierra.

macOS

macOS

About the Author

Zac Hall's favorite gear

DJI Mavic Pro

DJI Mavic Pro
Sonos One

Sonos One