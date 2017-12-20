Hands-on: Nomad Leather cases for iPhone X [Video]

We recently got our hands on several new Nomad cases for the iPhone X. Nomad, known for its high quality Horween Leather offerings, provides a wide variety of cases in its iPhone X lineup. Watch our hands-on video commentary for more details.

Rugged Case

Of all of the Nomad cases considered in this walkthrough, the iPhone X Rugged Case is perhaps the most normal of them all. It’s a simple infusion of Chicago-based Horween leather, with a rugged rubber lip that surrounds the outer edge. All of the usual details are there, including a cutout for the iPhone X camera housing, and somewhat-tactile Side and Volume buttons. Like most high-quality leather cases, they improve with age as the leather is worn in.

Video walkthrough

Card Case

The Card Case sports the same properties as the Rugged Case, with the exception of the rear cover, which features two slots for housing credit cards and/or identification. Nomad notes that each flap can house up to two cards for a total of four cards, though I personally recommend keeping it to one card a piece. One major downside of the Card Case is that it’s (obviously) not compatible with wireless chargers.

Leather Folio

The next two cases on the docket are Folio-style cases. The Leather Folio is just as its name sounds — a wallet-style case with plenty of storage for credit and debit cards. Up to six cards can technically fit inside the Leather Folio’s three flaps but like the Card Case, I recommend keeping it to a single card per flap.

The Leather Folio is noticeably larger than Apple’s own iPhone X Leather Folio, and features a cover that isn’t as quick to break in as Apple’s offering. Unlike Apple’s case, however, Nomad offers button cutouts for direct interaction with the iPhone X’s Side and Volume buttons.

Clear Folio

Like the Leather Folio, the Clear Folio is a wallet-style case with the ability to store cards and cash. The main difference between the Leather and Clear Folio is the lack of a leather rear cover. Instead, the portion of the Clear Folio that houses the iPhone X is transparent, allowing users to admire the device while housed inside.

Unlike the Leather Folio. the Clear Folio features a frosted outer bumper, with enclosed tactile buttons. It’s a more modern look for those who like the idea of a folio-style case, but don’t necessarily want to go all leather. Just keep in mind that the clear plastic on Nomad cases tend to scratch easily.

Clear Case

The last Nomad iPhone X case on he docket is the Clear Case. We previously showcased the same case for the iPhone 8, and we were impressed with its modern look and feel. The case won’t be for everyone, as like the Clear Folio, its plastic tends to get scratched up easily. Yet, it’s my favorite Nomad case due to its contemporary design, lightweight build, and solid tactile click responsive.

Conclusion

If you’re looking specifically for a leather iPhone X case, then Nomad has a wide variety of cases in stock, which give you plenty of options to choose from. I enjoy the Card Case for its practicality, even if it overpromises on the amount of cards it can comfortable hold. That all said, my favorite Nomad case for the iPhone X is the Clear Folio. The Clear Folio, in my opinion, the perfect blend of traditional style with modern cues.

You can find Nomad’s iPhone X case offerings on its website. Which one is your favorite?