9to5Toys Last Call: Fantastical 2 for iOS $3, Philips Hue Smart Bulbs 2 for $24, Parrot AR.Drone $50, more

- Dec. 22nd 2017 9:30 am PT

Add 8TB of external storage to your Mac for just $150 shipped (Reg. $200)

Fantastical 2 for iPhone/iPad/Mac now on sale for the holidays from $3

Save up to $10 on Philips Hue Smart White Lightbulbs at Amazon: 2 for $24, 4 for $40

The Parrot AR.Drone 2.0 Quadcopter is down to an all-time low at $50 (Reg. $140)

Holiday Apple deals include $209 off the 13-inch entry-level MacBook Pro

iPad mini 4 gets a last-minute 25% discount, now $300 shipped

Target takes up to $150 off Apple’s latest iPads: 9.7-inch $250, 10.5-inch from $500

iTunes $100 Gift Card for $85 w/ email delivery from Amazon

HYPER – $20 OFF HYPER’S SOLO AND DUO USB-C HUBS FOR MACBOOK AND MACBOOK PRO W/ CODE 9TO5MAC

iTunes End of Year Sale: $5 movies / TV shows, bundle deals, $1 rentals, more

9to5Toys Last Minute ideas from under $20

Blair’s Favorite Smart Home Gadgets

Trevor’s five favorite tech gifts under $50

Jared’s Favorite Tech Toys – Robots, Cars and more

Justin’s Favorite Gifts for Musicians – keyboards, accessories, more

Ali’s Top Fitness Apparel & Tech Picks featuring Nike, Fitbit, S’well, adidas, more

Patrick’s Favorite Smartphone Accessories w/ Bose, Twelve South, more

Best iOS/Mac app deals for the holidays: Duet Display, Mini Metro, LEGO, Star Wars, more

Hands-on: Echo Spot makes a great first impression as a bedside companion

Review: IK’s latest iRig Keys I/O hybrid MIDI controller doubles as an audio interface

Replace your aging iPhone 6/7/Plus battery w/ ZeroLemon’s kits from $12

Carry-on essentials to have while traveling this holiday season

Autowater can make any faucet in your home automatic with an easy snap-in installation

Fat Shark’s new starter kit brings first-person view drone racing to the mainstream

You can play the Zelda-like Blossom Tales on Nintendo Switch today

