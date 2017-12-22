Filmic Pro 6.4 brings AirPods microphone support & new detailed audio meter

Filmic Pro‘s latest 6.4 update brings support for Bluetooth microphones, new UI features for the iPhone X, and a new ‘Auto Shutter’ feature. We’ve covered Filmic Pro in the past and shown off just how great the application can be in your filmmaking arsenal.

By introducing Bluetooth microphone support, Filmic Pro has opened the door for more accessible lavalier-like systems. Although I only tested with AirPods I had on hand, a number of Bluetooth microphones should work alongside the app. While I wouldn’t use AirPods to replace my Rode VideoMicro, they were far more than acceptable. Instead of having to buy expensive pro-sumer audio equipment, filmmakers can now get by with what they may already carry in their pocket.

The Filmic Pro 6.4 update also introduces some new features to its iPhone X support. Utilizing the extra space on either side of the device, Filmic Pro fits in a new advanced audio meter, a color temperature, and time remaining for recordings.

What’s New in Version 6.4 Expanded iPhone X Support: – A large, detailed audio meter as well as information such as quality setting, recording time remaining and color temperature fill your iPhone X screen. Bluetooth Microphone Support: – Connect a bluetooth microphone to your device and then enable ‘Bluetooth Microphone’ in the audio settings within the app. – Note: Bluetooth microphone audio quality can vary widely. For best results, we recommend using Apple AirPods. Select All Videos in the Library: – Long press on the video selection button to select or deselect all clips in the library. New ‘Auto Shutter’ Support: – All devices gain the ability to set shutter behavior to best match your location’s electrical power frequency: This can be found in the settings menu at the bottom of the frame rate menu. Options are for ‘auto’, ’50hz’ and ’60hz’.

In a recent low-light iPhone 7 Plus video, smartphone filmmaker Richard Lackey has shown off what’s possible with Filmic Pro’s flexibility.

Filmic Pro is available in the iOS App Store at $14.99. The 6.4 update is available now, free for Filmic Pro 6 owners. The team behind Filmic Pro has also released an update to their Filmic Remote application. The update introduces a slew of new features to bring the functionality in-line with Filmic Pro’s 6.0 launch.