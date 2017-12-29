9to5Toys Lunch Break: Amazon Digital Day Sale, Twelve South ActionSleeve $15, New Balance Up To 70% Off Sale, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Amazon’s One Day Digital Event: save up to 60% on movies, games, tv shows and more!
Turn your Apple Watch into the perfect workout device: Twelve South ActionSleeve at $15
Joe’s New Balance End of Year Clearance Event: up to 70% off sneakers & apparel
Hands-on: Bento Stack is a great organization tool for Apple accessories
MORE NEW DEALS:
Backup your files with this portable 2TB WD USB 3.0 hard drive at $60 shipped
- Start capturing VR-ready content w/ the Samsung Gear 360 camera at under $70
- Smartphone Accessories: Cowin Bluetooth Headphones $40 (Reg. $70), more
- Snag a PS4 Pro and get 4K HDR for $50 off MSRP: $350 shipped (Reg. $400)
- The 1st Gen. Wink Hub is a great entry point to a smart home at $32 shipped (Reg. $45)
- Cole Haan New Year’s Sale is taking an extra 40% off sale items: boots, sneakers, more
- Improve your basketball game with iOS-enabled ShotTracker for $110 (Reg. $140)
- Amazon’s $2 prime samples has top brands + free credits, here are our top picks
- Carry it all in Osprey’s Atmos AG 65 Pack for $180 (Reg. $260+)
- Stay warm this winter with up to 40% off NHL cold weather gear from $3, today only
- Add 3 USB-A ports and Ethernet to your MacBook w/ a single plug: $12 (Reg. $22)
- Today only, save up to 60% on best-selling Kindle eBooks at Amazon
- Kershaw’s Amplitude knife has SpeedSafe opening & a lifetime warranty for $17 (Reg. $25)
- Victoria Secret’s Semi-Annual Sale: 25-60% off over 1,400 items with deals from $5
- Make your Raspberry Pi 3 stand out w/ a NES case for $7 (over 50% off)
- Sports Research Sweet Sweat Waist Trimmer from $15 Prime shipped
- Get the Umoro 3-in-1 protein shake bottle for just $20 (Reg. $25)
- Today only, score this 2-pack of Samsung HD SmartCam for $90 (Refurb, Orig. $138)
- Keep just about anything in this adorable LEGO Storage Brick at $23 (24% off)
- The adventure strategy game 8bitWar: Origins is now free for iPhone and iPad
- Lucky Brand’s Most Wonderful Sale of the Year takes up to 75% off jeans, shirts, jackets, more
NEW PRODUCTS:
Write-off Week! Save money on tax deductible business expenses for the rest of 2017
Introducing the ‘world’s smallest mobile phone’ that actually works as a backup
- Save or splurge winter fashion items with prices starting at $15
- Jerry and the gang assemble in an upcoming Seinfeld point & click adventure game
- Amazon saw record sales during the holiday season with more than 4-million Prime sign-ups
- These smart home gadgets take your new Amazon Echo or Google Home to the next level
- PITTA is the first all-in-one transformative 4K selfie drone
- Carry-on essentials to have while traveling this holiday season
- Fat Shark’s new starter kit brings first-person view drone racing to the mainstream
- iKeyp unveils new Bolt Smart Safe ahead of CES 2018 w/ app control, more
- Alexa dominated 2017, but what’s ahead for Amazon’s voice assistant?
- Apollo is the ‘World’s First USB-C Power Bank’ to recharge in just 20 minutes
- Rad Power Bikes opens pre-orders for its 2018 inventory, starting at $1,499
- Vehroot Shelf lets you mount a phone or tablet as your car stereo
- Wink integrates with Sonos to automatically play music throughout your smart home
- Control all your services/streaming boxes with the Caavo voice remote & hub
- Amazon announces annual Digital Day sale on December 29th, previews deals
- Shapa smart scale says goodbye to weight measurements, favors personalized feedback
- The LEGO Christmas Story House just hit its goal to become a reality
- Hand knit throw blankets are all the trend and we’re sharing where you can find one
- IK’s Syntronik for iOS brings 38 classic synth emulations to your mobile setup
- Vi Personal Trainer Earbuds take your workout to the next level w/ AI coaching and more
- Blitzen takes your booze on a wild and cold rooftop ride w/ 100-lb. magnets
- Codey Rocky is the newest coding companion robot your kids will love
- The stellar puzzle-platfomer Fez is now available on iOS [Video]
- You’ll never have to tie shoe laces again with the Zubits magnetic system
- What to give your pet during the holiday season from $7
- Amazon announces holiday shipping perks and cut-off dates + Walmart, Best Buy, more
- Gamevice MFi Controller adds support for iPhone X and Sphero Droids, now 20% off
- LEGO prepares for 2018 with announcement of 6 new holiday-themed BrickHeadz kits