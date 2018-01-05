9to5Toys Lunch Break: Beats Solo3 Headphones $197, iTunes Movie Bundles $20, HP AirPrint AiO Printer $35, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones (multiple colors) under $200 shipped

iTunes offers 10 popular films for $20 from each decade (up to $80 value)

HP OfficeJet AirPrint-enabled AiO Printer is now down to $35 shipped (Reg. $60)

Save nearly $270 on Apple’s 256GB 13-inch MacBook Air: $930 shipped

iTunes New Year’s Movie Bundle Sale has new 4K titles, classics and more

Starborn Anarkist space shooter now free on the App Store (Reg. $3)

MORE NEW DEALS:

Smartphone Accessories: iClever BoostCube 45W USB-C Charger $19, more

NEW PRODUCTS:

The LifeProof FRE protective case for iPhone X is now available for purchase

Mad Catz makes triumphant return following bankruptcy w/ new wireless gaming gear

Cubroid will introduce its new Smart Robot CURO at CES 2018 next week