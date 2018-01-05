9to5Toys Lunch Break: Beats Solo3 Headphones $197, iTunes Movie Bundles $20, HP AirPrint AiO Printer $35, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones (multiple colors) under $200 shipped
iTunes offers 10 popular films for $20 from each decade (up to $80 value)
HP OfficeJet AirPrint-enabled AiO Printer is now down to $35 shipped (Reg. $60)
Anker rings in the New Year w/ smart home deals & iPhone/Android accessories from $9
Save nearly $270 on Apple’s 256GB 13-inch MacBook Air: $930 shipped
iTunes New Year’s Movie Bundle Sale has new 4K titles, classics and more
Starborn Anarkist space shooter now free on the App Store (Reg. $3)
- The 7th Guest horror-puzzle game now free for first time on iOS (Reg. $5)
- Evoland action-adventure game for iOS now down to $2 (Reg. $5)
- Deliciously Ella plant-based recipe app hits all-time low at $2 (Reg. $4)
MORE NEW DEALS:
Smartphone Accessories: iClever BoostCube 45W USB-C Charger $19, more
- Sierra Trading Post Cold Front Clearance Event: up to 70% off The North Face, Columbia, more
- Upgrade to a KitchenAid 3.5-Cup Mini Food Processor for just $30 shipped (Reg. up to $50)
- Toshiba debuts Symbio, a 6-in-1 smart home hub w/ Alexa, a 1080p camera, and more
- How-to download new Trump exposé ‘Fire and Fury’ on iPad, Kindle for $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Optimum Nutrition Gold Standard 100% Whey Protein: 4.8-lb. for $32 shipped
- Your Raspberry Pi deserves this vintage NES case for $7 Prime shipped
- GAP Factory’s End of Year Clearance Event has deals starting at just $7
- Kohler unwraps gorgeous Alexa-enabled Verdera Mirror, new Konnect smart platform
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Out There Chronicles, Palabras, more
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Overwatch GOTY $28, Call of Duty WWII $38, more
- Take home a Velocifire Mechanical Keyboard from $27 shipped at Amazon
- Add this LG 1080p 29-inch UltraWide Monitor to your MacBook for $184 (Reg. $400)
- Macy’s is jumping into the weekend w/ an extra 20% off sitewide + up to 70% off clearance
- The 1,600-piece LEGO Classic XL Box is down to $48, Star Wars microfighter kits from $16
- Keep your camera protected with the Vanguard Reno DSLR Sling Bag for $25 (Reg $60)
- Insignia’s 16-Game Nintendo Switch Storage Case is only $3 today (Reg. $10)
- Pioneer Elite Atmos AirPlay Soundbar System hits all-time low at $405 shipped (Reg. $700)
- Score a 2-pack of YI’s 720p Home Security Cameras for $40 shipped ($18 off)
- Sharp 50-inch 4K Roku Smart Ultra HDTV for $350 (Reg. $500), today only
- JOMASHOP New Year’s Sale up to 75% off: Ray-Ban, Movado, Burberry, more
- GE’s LED Smart Lamp is an Alexa device too for $88 shipped (Reg. $120)
- Amazon offers 50% off Orig3n DNA tests from $14.50 in today’s Gold Box
NEW PRODUCTS:
The LifeProof FRE protective case for iPhone X is now available for purchase
Mad Catz makes triumphant return following bankruptcy w/ new wireless gaming gear
Cubroid will introduce its new Smart Robot CURO at CES 2018 next week
- TiVo looks ahead with ‘Next-Gen Platform’ featuring cloud-based content curation
- Roku teases upcoming voice assistant and audio streaming platform ahead of CES
- Mophie intros 22000mAh powerstation AC to charge MacBooks, more on-the-go
- Netgear extends your Wi-Fi to the backyard w/ the new Orbi Outdoor Satellite
- Budget-friendly accessories to workout from home, all under $30
- Hermès has a new $68,000 foosball table, which no one probably needs
- LG details impressive 88-inch 8K OLED display ahead of CES 2018
- GE teases its CES plans with Siri-enabled smart ceiling light, wall switch and more
- Here are the newest LG Smart Speakers heading to CES next week
- Fan project adds 80 new levels to New Super Mario Bros, available now
- Review: Technic BMW R 1200 GS Adventure is a sturdy kit and an even more solid bargain
- Suzy Snooze is an all-in-one sleep aid/monitor for babies and toddlers
- Introducing the ‘world’s smallest mobile phone’ that actually works as a backup
- Save or splurge winter fashion items with prices starting at $15
- Jerry and the gang assemble in an upcoming Seinfeld point & click adventure game
- Amazon saw record sales during the holiday season with more than 4-million Prime sign-ups
- These smart home gadgets take your new Amazon Echo or Google Home to the next level
- PITTA is the first all-in-one transformative 4K selfie drone
- Carry-on essentials to have while traveling this holiday season
- Fat Shark’s new starter kit brings first-person view drone racing to the mainstream
- iKeyp unveils new Bolt Smart Safe ahead of CES 2018 w/ app control, more
- Alexa dominated 2017, but what’s ahead for Amazon’s voice assistant?
- Apollo is the ‘World’s First USB-C Power Bank’ to recharge in just 20 minutes
- Rad Power Bikes opens pre-orders for its 2018 inventory, starting at $1,499
- Vehroot Shelf lets you mount a phone or tablet as your car stereo
- Wink integrates with Sonos to automatically play music throughout your smart home
- Control all your services/streaming boxes with the Caavo voice remote & hub