Here’s how much special iMac Pro accessories are actually selling for

As the first iMac Pros shipped to customers last week, we also saw the first set of space gray accessories hit eBay at 50% of the cost of the base $5,000 machine itself. That listing ultimately proved to be unrealistic and didn’t quite fetch two and a half grand, but others are still selling for a hefty premium…

AirPods

The first eBay listing for the space gray set of Magic Keyboard, Mouse, and Trackpad at $2,500 certainly tested the limits of what consumers would pay for accessories that only come with the iMac Pro. It didn’t offer an auction, but just a ‘Buy It Now’ at that wild price and wound up going unsold.

However, as more users have gotten their iMac Pros, we’re now seeing some sets of the space gray accessories going between $500-$1,000. As you’d guess complete sets with the Magic Keyboard, Mouse, and Trackpad are going for the most.

Right now, an auction for all three with stickers and the exclusive black Lightning cable is at $1,000 with 24 bids, and three days to go.

Other listings include a Magic Keyboard and Mouse set auction currently at $710, and an auction with five days left at $405 for now.

The cheapest listing that has sold on eBay has been a space gray Magic Keyboard for $285, and the keyboard and mouse combo for $500.

For those looking to pick up space gray accessories without spending quite so much cash, the Wireless Aluminum Keyboard from Matias at $110 is good option. Colorware also offers custom paint jobs with the space gray Magic Keyboard for $229, Magic Trackpad for $199, and Magic Mouse for $129.

