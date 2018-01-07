Logic Pros: What’s new in iOS & Mac music production this week

This is the place to catch up on all the biggest product announcements, hardware, apps, synths, Logic/GarageBand instruments and so much more in the world of iOS and Mac music production. This week, we are getting a new flagship wavetable synth for Mac, more Behringer hardware clone teases ahead of NAMM 2018, and much more below…

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

The new Sektor Polyphonic Wavetable Synth for Mac

Initial Audio has now released the new Sektor polyphonic wavetable synth for Mac. The new flagship synth comes with 4 sound sources: 2 wavetable oscillators (200 wavetables included), a sub oscillator and a sampler. That’s 8 voices per wavetable with waveform selection, phase, pitch, stereo spread, level and detune on each voice.

AU and VST compatible, it also features a deep effects module with reverb, delay, distortion, chorus, phaser, trance gate, compressor, stereo shaper and a 4 band equalizer.

There is a full drag and drop modulation system in place. YES! Simply drag and drop modulation sources and destinations around the UI and you’re in business. This has always been my favorite and most intuitive way to create patches and Sektor looks to have nailed it. Oh and it features full MPE, meaning it should work great with more advanced controllers like the Seaboard.

Sektor is available now as a standalone app or as AU or VST plug for $139.

Behringer teases vintage synth clones: Roland Vocoder Plus VP-330, more

With the 2018 NAMM show just around the corner (Jan 25th to 28th), we were expecting to get more teases by way of the folks at Behringer. The company already announced a load of new hardware clones on top of the MODEL D, the latest tease is pointing at a Roland Vocoder Plus VP-330 clone (seen above via Behringer’s Facebook page). Most early impressions of the MODEL D copy went over pretty well, so we are excited to see what Uli Behringer has on the slate for NAMM.

While there is no official confirmation on the VP-330, the teaser shot is pretty telling with a very similar control section as the original.

Here are some more Behringer clones expected to be coming soon and possibly for NAMM:

WASP DELUXE, ARP 2600, Octave The CAT, SYNTHI VCX3, MS-101-BK, MS-101-GY, MS-101-BU, K-20, RHYTHM DESIGNER RD-808, RHYTHM DESIGNER RD-909 and more.

Phonec vintage 80’s VHS synth gets a major update

We have featured Psychic Modulation’s interesting Phonec synth in the past, but now the company has updated to version 2.3. It features a new Melt System to give your audio that vintage VHS burn as well as a new Acid Filter and Resonance Saturation. You can get all the details on this one in the video above. I highly suggest taking a look at this if you’re into that vintage Stranger Things 80’s vibe.

More Features:

Dual Oscillators with various combinations: Mix, Sync, Ring, X-wave, logic

Sub Oscillator for beefing up the low end

Analog-style oscillator drifting

2-stage lowpass filter with 8 modes + Acid Filter

Post Highpass Filter

Filter Saturation Driver

3-Stage Filter Separation

3-Band Parametric EQ

Melt: A unique feature that adds instant character to any patch

Arpeggiator that works in conjunction with a Modulation Sequencer

3 LFOs (2 monophonic, 1 polyphonic)

HFO (High Frequency Oscillator)

Phonec 2 is available for $69 on Mac and Windows (VST/AU).

More:

Best Lightning Interfaces for iPhone & iPad

Best MIDI keyboards for Mac and Logic Pro 2017 Edition

Best wireless Bluetooth MIDI keyboards for iOS & Mac

See anything cool in the world of music production we missed? Let us know in the comments below.

The Logic Pros are: Justin Kahn and Jordan Kahn

Want more Logic Pros? Check out the archives here and stay tuned for a new installment each week in 2017.