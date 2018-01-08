Lifesum health tracking app adds new AI image recognition feature for food logging

Lifesum, a popular calorie counter and nutrition tracking app on iOS, is rolling out a new image recognition feature that allows users to snap a picture of their food to log ingredients and nutrition information…

Lifesum says the tool uses the “latest machine learning technology” to recognize the food and its ingredients. Once a user takes a picture of their meal, Lifesum will present a full list of ingredients, nutritional information, and a food rating based on the nutritional value.

The company hopes that the ease of use this feature provides will encourage more users to stay on top of nutrition tracking, while also freeing up time for other aspects “of their daily wellness routine.” Furthermore, it comes in time to make staying on top of your New Year’s resolutions easier.

Initially, the image recognition feature is available solely on iOS, but Lifesum says it will come to Android “at a later date.” Download the app on the App Store for free.

