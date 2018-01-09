Listen to 9to5Mac on the FOX News Rundown podcast

In addition to launching our new 9to5Mac Daily podcast this week, we were also invited by FOX News Radio’s FOX News Rundown podcast to discuss what Apple could do to address investor calls for stronger parental controls on iPhones and iPads.

The discussion involved the newly published “Think Different About Kids” letter backed by activist investors who want to see Apple address iPhones and iPads becoming addictive for children. Following our conversation, Apple released a statement saying it plans to introduce additional parental controls for iOS in the future while acknowledging that existing tools are already in place.

Apple tends to not worry about activist investor requests, but my take on this issue is that it falls within Apple’s usual scope of concern so the letter would likely prompt a response. Check our conversation our below:

