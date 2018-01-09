Apple releases iOS app updates for Heart Study & Beddit Sleep Monitor

After launching to the public back in November, Apple today has released a small update for its Heart Study app on iOS. Furthermore, Apple also pushed a small update for Beddit, the sleep tracking accessory company that it acquired last year…

Spigen TEKA RA200 Airpods Earhooks Cover

With today’s update, Apple Heart Study for iOS goes to version 1.0.5. Meanwhile, Beddit Sleep Monitor is now at 2.8.7. The change log for both updates is the same, with Apple touting “bug fixes and other improvements.”

Apple launched its Heart Study back in November in conjunction with Stanford University. The goal of the study is to research and detect irregular heart rhythms using the App Watch.

Apple launched the Apple Heart Study app, a first-of-its-kind research study using Apple Watch’s heart rate sensor to collect data on irregular heart rhythms and notify users who may be experiencing atrial fibrillation (AFib).

If you’re an Apple Watch user, you can join the Apple Heart Study by downloading the app from the iOS App Store. Beddit is also available from the App Store for free.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: