August announces new Access service for monitored in-home package delivery

As CES 2018 continues, August today has announced a partnership with Deliv, bringing in-home delivery options to users of August smart locks, as well as Yale residential and commercial locks. Called August Access, the service will allow “any retailer to offer their customer the option of secure in-home delivery.”

Deliv, for those unfamiliar, is one of the top same day delivery services that works with retailers to provide last mile fulfillment solutions. The company works with over 4,000 retailers across 1,400 cities. Deliv partners with retailers such as Best Buy to provide an alternative delivery method in the cities it services.

With August’s partnership with Deliv, customers will now be able to grant delivery specialists temporary access to their home for an in-home delivery. The checkout process for Deliv will remain the same, but customers will receive a notification on their iPhone when the delivery specialist arrives:

With this new partnership, August Access customers will be able to opt for secure in-home delivery after the transaction with the retailer or business is completed. If the customer authorizes an in-home delivery, August generates a one-time passcode. When the Deliv delivery specialist arrives, they ring the doorbell and a notification will be sent to the customer’s phone via the August app that the delivery is occurring. If no one answers the door, the Deliv delivery specialist will use the one-time passcode to unlock the door and drop off the package. Customers can even choose to watch the delivery take place in real-time through the August app or view a recording of it any time.

August’s partnership with Deliv seems to be the company’s way of competing with Amazon, which recently launched a new smart lock and security camera system to allow for in-home deliveries of Prime orders. Amazon’s in-home delivery service is still rolling out and currently available only in select markets, so it’s largely still anyone’s game in this market.

August believes, however, that what makes its Access platform unique is the fact that it’s open to any retailer through Deliv:

“In-home delivery provides an exciting new paradigm for shoppers, freeing up time while goods and groceries are safely and securely delivered inside the home. August and Deliv recently partnered on a pilot with Walmart to test new in-home delivery services that make people’s lives easier . With Deliv, we are making August Access available to any retailer to offer their customers the option of secure in-home delivery,” said Jason Johnson, CEO of August Home.

