Clipboard manager app Paste 2, the ‘cloud clipboard time machine’ now available on iOS

I’ve been using Paste on my Mac for quite a while, it’s one of the apps from my Setapp subscription I learned to rely on. My work often involves copying and pasting stuff, be it text, code snippets, URLs and even images, so having a centralized place to store all of my clipboard history is a nice thing to have.

With Universal Clipboard finally working reliably as of iOS 11.3 and macOS 10.13.4, I can even get access to everything I copied on my iPhone and iPad, right on my Mac. The keyboard shortcut I use is Command + Option + Control + V, it launches the app’s drawer and allows me to quickly find the clipboard content I’m looking for.

Today, the Paste team is announcing Paste 2 for iOS, a “cloud clipboard time machine”. Paste 2 for iOS syncs using iCloud and allows users to get access to their clipboard history (how long the history is kept can be configured in the app’s settings). It’s also possible to organize clipboard content in categories and use the app as a replacement to something like TextExpander.

The app includes an action extension you can use in the share sheet and a today widget. I tested the today widget briefly and it showed content copied on my Mac instantly, I’m sure it’s going to be a very handy tool for quickly transferring content between my Mac and iOS devices.

Paste 2 is free on the App Store.

