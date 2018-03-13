Overcast podcast app adds new ‘Smart Resume’ feature & more

Popular third-party podcast app Overcast has been updated today to version 4.1, bringing a new Smart Resume feature and various other improvements…

In a blog bost, Overcast developer Marco Arment explains that Smart Resume consists of two things. First, it jumps back by a few seconds after your podcast has been paused, making it easier to remember what the hosts are talking about. Furthermore, it slightly adjusts the resume process by trying to resume to the silences between words:

Smart Resume is actually two features: It jumps back by up to a few seconds after having been paused to help remind you of the conversation. It slightly adjusts resumes and seeks to fall in the silences between spoken words when reasonably possible.

Elsewhere, Overcast includes a handful of other notable updates. For instance, there’s a new auto-delete option that removes episodes 24 hours after completion. Previously, the auto-delete feature was limited to episodes upon completion or not at all.

There’s also support for password-protected podcast feeds, which are becoming increasingly popular thanks to platforms such as Patreon:

Some private podcast feeds, including many paid and members-only podcasts, require a username and password via HTTP Basic Auth. You can now add these in the Add URL screen.

Overcast is a free download on the App Store and is a popular and powerful alternative to Apple’s own Podcasts app.

