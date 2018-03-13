YouTube for iOS gains a dark theme, rolling out today

Since January, YouTube has been testing a dark theme for its iOS app that matches the revamped desktop client. That feature is now official and rolling out today.

This dark theme (via The Verge) matches the one added to the recently revamped website. It makes use of black and darker shades of gray to make the app easier on the eyes, especially when watching videos at night. It applies to the main feed, settings, and various other sections, as well as the video player page.

On iOS, the feature can be enabled by tapping your profile icon in the top left and then heading into settings where there should be a new “Dark Theme” toggle.

The iOS theme is launching today, with version 13.08 rolling out last week. We have yet to spot the new setting on our devices and it’s likely coming as a server-side update. Hopefully, it will soon come to the rest of the YouTube family of apps, like YouTube TV.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: