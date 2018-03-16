9to5Toys Last Call: Apple Watch Nylon Band $10, Kensington Messenger Bag $25, Logitech iPad Pro Keyboard $76, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Last Call Updates:

Pick up an official Apple iPhone X silicone case for $34 shipped

Add a Modal Woven Nylon Band to your Apple Watch for just $10, today only

Kensington’s stylish Messenger Bag has room for a 15-inch MacBook, iPad, more: $25 shipped

Logitech’s Create Keyboard for 9.7-inch iPad Pro now $76 shipped via Amazon

Anker Amazon Pi Day Sale has iPhone X under $4, top-rated charging gear, more

Best Buy and Sprint launch aggressive iPhone payment plan offers: X 64GB from $360, more

Apple 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi on sale at Best Buy: 32GB $250 or 128GB $350

Oddworld series gets big price drops on Mac/iOS: Stranger’s Wrath $1 + more

iMPC Pro 2 audio workstation for iOS hits lowest price ever: $12 (Reg. $25)

(Reg. $25) The Witness & its gorgeous puzzle gameplay gets first price drop on iOS: $5 (Reg. $10)

Review: ECOVACS N79S iOS/Android Robo Vac gets the job done without breaking the bank

MORE NEW DEALS:

Pad & Quill debuts leather MacBook backpacks/messenger bags, now up to $40 off

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Anker intros first 7.5W iPhone-compatible Qi charging pads, up to 20% off today

Your Echo Dot audio goes to the next-level w/ Gramazon, a 3D-printed gramophone

Nintendo sheds light on Toy-Con Garage, its way to program your own Switch creations