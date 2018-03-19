Amazon Kindle app gains support for Split View on iPad, infinite scrolling, more

The Amazon Kindle app for iOS has been updated today with a handful of new features. Amazon’s eBook application has been getting regular updates to fix bugs and add new features, and today’s update is no different. More details after the break…

Today’s update, version 6.5, adds support for the iOS 10 Split View feature on iPad. Now, you’ll be able to read your eBook while being able to respond to an iMessage, or browse the web. Speaking of the web, today’s update also brings support for a feature dubbed infinite scrolling. This feature allows you to read a book as if you’re reading a blog post in Safari.

A few smaller additions includes support for dictionaries in Arabic and a new pull to refresh feature for updating your list of books.

Amazon’s Kindle app is a free download on the App Store.

Split view on iPad is here! Resize the app to multi-task while reading without ever switching context.

Try scrolling through your book – just like a web page. Turn continuous scrolling on via Settings, then easily turn it on and off from the Aa menu in your book. Tell us what you think.

Pull down in the library to refresh your list of books.

We’ve added Kindle dictionaries for Arabic.

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: