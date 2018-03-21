9to5Toys Lunch Break: $300 off iMacs, Infinity Blade for iOS $1/ea., SanDisk 128GB Metal Flash Drive $22, more
9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers the best deals every day of the week at 12:30PM EST. This includes price drops on all sorts of Apple products from iPad to MacBook and everything in between, as well as HomeKit gear, accessories of all kinds and so much more.
You’ll also find our daily coverage of the coolest new gear and gadgets from across the internet along with our New Toy of the Day, product reviews, giveaways and app sales. Head below for today’s top deals and most interesting new products in the world of tech and beyond…
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Save up to $300 on Apple’s current-gen. iMacs at Best Buy and B&H
Infinity Blade trilogy gets massive discounts today on iOS: $1 ea. (Reg. up to $7)
SanDisk’s 128GB Ultra Flair USB 3.0 Flash Drive has a sleek metal casing: $22 (Reg. $30)
Take 25% off a new Apple Watch band from Clockwork Synergy
Load up your iTunes balance w/ a $50 gift card for $42.50 email delivered
Take $100 off Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi at Best Buy
Apple Watch Series 1 on sale from $179 at Best Buy, open-box models start at $161
Anker’s latest Amazon deals includes a $12 car charger, Bluetooth speakers, more from $10
Crave Plus 10,000 mAh battery pack with USB-C 40% off $47.99
Tweetbot for Mac goes 50% off as Twitter shuts down official desktop app: $5 (Reg. $10)
- First Strike Final Hour’s RTS sci-fi battles now matching low at $2 (Reg. $4)
- Human Anatomy Atlas 2018 for iOS gets massive price drop today: $1 (Reg. $25)
- iMPC Pro 2 audio workstation for iOS hits lowest price ever: $12 (Reg. $25)
- The Witness & its gorgeous puzzle gameplay gets first price drop on iOS: $5 (Reg. $10)
Review: The iPhone-enabled VAVA Dash Cam packs robust features into a sleek form-factor
Review: ECOVACS N79S iOS/Android Robo Vac gets the job done without breaking the bank
MORE NEW DEALS:
These monitor deals can help your productivity: Acer 35-inch UltraWide $239, more
- LEGO Super Heroes 622-Piece Knightcrawler Building Kit $35 (Reg. $50) + more from $5
- Superdry Jackets for men in various styles & colors for $35 shipped (Reg. $45)
- TP-Link’s Kasa Smart Light Switch has Alexa + Google Assistant control for $30
- Vintage design and high-end components highlight the new Timmerman Scrambler eBike
- Here’s an exclusive deal on the DEEBOT R98 Robo Vacuum/Mop System: $629 (Reg. $700)
- Lotos Pilot Arc Plasma Cutter/Welder hits Amazon all-time low at $287 + more
- Eastbay cuts 20% off orders of $99+ with this promo code: Nike, adidas, New Balance, more
- DxO ONE Pack for iOS captures stunning images at $399, today only ($740 value)
- Bella 4-Slice Toaster Oven now down to $15 for today only (Reg. up to $30)
- Stand your Xbox One S upright for just $4 Prime shipped
- Smartphone Accessories: Anker 20W Bluetooth Speaker + Soundbuds Surge for $56, more
- Crate & Barrel Wine + Dine Event: glasses, dinnerware, flatware from just $4
- Roav’s A1 1080p Dash Cam drops to $42.50 shipped (Reg. $60)
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: R.TYPE I & II, Back to Bed, more
- Pottery Barn Warehouse Sale cuts up to 75% off thousands of items from $10
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Street Fighter V & Dishonored DOTO from $10 ea, more
- Rockport Outlet is offering an extra 40% off + free delivery: boots & shoes from $30
- Amazon now offering anime Blu-rays from under $11: Akira, Dragon Ball Z, more
- Pick up Sony’s latest PlayStation Gold Wireless Headset for $69 (Reg. $100)
- Load up your Kindle library from just $1 at Amazon: News of the World, many more
- Google Daydream View VR headset on sale for $50 (Reg. $80), today only at Best Buy
Caseco iPhone cases, Lightning cables, car mounts and more 30% off sitewide with promo code “9to5Mac30off”
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
You can grab $50+ off Pad & Quill’s new luxury Heritage Leather Duffle Bag
Blue Microphones intros new Yeticaster podcasting bundle w/ vintage design cues
ElevationLab launches CordDock for iPhone, a unique hybrid dock
- Chamberlain’s sleek Elite Series wall-mounted opener sports HomeKit control, more
- Review: Is the massive KORG Gadget library of instruments for Mac worth the heavy price tag?
- Five unique items under $15 for your home office
- Here are the five top style trends you need for under $100
- HTC opens up pre-orders for Vive Pro w/ higher resolution screens, built-in headphones, mor
- Pad & Quill debuts leather MacBook backpacks/messenger bags, now up to $40 off
- Under Armour launches Hovr, a smart running shoe to track runs, pace, more
- Casio is bringing back its iconic 1980s Gaming Calculator later this month
- Pottery Barn launches decor line with Lilly Pulitzer for a bright & beachy home
- Anker intros first 7.5W iPhone-compatible Qi charging pads, up to 20% off today
- Your Echo Dot audio goes to the next-level w/ Gramazon, a 3D-printed gramophone
- Nintendo sheds light on Toy-Con Garage, its way to program your own Switch creations
- Amazon just recalled 260,000 power banks, here’s our favorite alternatives
- SEGA brings 50 classic games to PS4, Xbox One & PC: Sonic, Golden Axe, Streets of Rage, more
- Sugar & Cloth Collection for Amazon will add a pop of flair to any party w/ prices from $8
- Raspberry Pi unleashes new B+ version of Model 3 with upgraded processor, networking
- The new Shadow of the Tomb Raider leaks ahead of tomorrow’s big announcement
- Organize your cables, chargers & Apple Pencil w/ Pad & Quill’s new TechFolio, now $10 off
- Fitbit unveils the $100 Ace fitness tracker, its first wearable designed for kids
- SteelSeries unveils “the first high-res certified audio systems for gaming”
- Joanna Gaines new spring line for Target was just released with prices starting at $3
- Garmin unveils Tactix Charlie smartwatch w/ 12-day battery, location tracking, more
- Try Texture for FREE, the Netflix of magazines that Apple just purchased
- ECOVACS unveils next generation mopping robot vacuums w/ Alexa voice control
- Philips enters the 32:9 game w/ the Brilliance 49-inch curved monitor
- Amazon wants you to use Alexa at work: imagining an Echo-focused office space
- Amazon’s new ceramic line Dorotea is perfect for spring and has prices starting at $40
- Target now offering free 2-day shipping on thousands of items online