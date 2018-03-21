9to5Toys Lunch Break: $300 off iMacs, Infinity Blade for iOS $1/ea., SanDisk 128GB Metal Flash Drive $22, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Save up to $300 on Apple’s current-gen. iMacs at Best Buy and B&H

Infinity Blade trilogy gets massive discounts today on iOS: $1 ea. (Reg. up to $7)

SanDisk’s 128GB Ultra Flair USB 3.0 Flash Drive has a sleek metal casing: $22 (Reg. $30)

Take 25% off a new Apple Watch band from Clockwork Synergy

Load up your iTunes balance w/ a $50 gift card for $42.50 email delivered

Apple Watch Series 1 on sale from $179 at Best Buy, open-box models start at $161

Crave Plus 10,000 mAh battery pack with USB-C 40% off $47.99

Tweetbot for Mac goes 50% off as Twitter shuts down official desktop app: $5 (Reg. $10)

First Strike Final Hour’s RTS sci-fi battles now matching low at $2 (Reg. $4)

(Reg. $4) Human Anatomy Atlas 2018 for iOS gets massive price drop today: $1 (Reg. $25)

(Reg. $25) iMPC Pro 2 audio workstation for iOS hits lowest price ever: $12 (Reg. $25)

(Reg. $25) The Witness & its gorgeous puzzle gameplay gets first price drop on iOS: $5 (Reg. $10)

Review: The iPhone-enabled VAVA Dash Cam packs robust features into a sleek form-factor

Review: ECOVACS N79S iOS/Android Robo Vac gets the job done without breaking the bank

MORE NEW DEALS:

These monitor deals can help your productivity: Acer 35-inch UltraWide $239, more

Caseco iPhone cases, Lightning cables, car mounts and more 30% off sitewide with promo code “9to5Mac30off”

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

You can grab $50+ off Pad & Quill’s new luxury Heritage Leather Duffle Bag

Blue Microphones intros new Yeticaster podcasting bundle w/ vintage design cues

ElevationLab launches CordDock for iPhone, a unique hybrid dock