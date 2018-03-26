9to5Toys Lunch Break: Amazon Mac Accessory + Networking Sale, Anker deals from $7, Nike gear up to 40% off, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Mac/PC + Networking Gold Box: portable hard drives from $63, 4K gaming monitors, more
Amazon’s latest Anker sale has all the charging gear you need from $7, more
Nike knocks up to 40% off sale styles: Flyknit, Dri-FIT, Air Max, Jordan and more
iTunes Gift Card Deals: Best Buy takes 10% off, Costco members can save up to 18%
2Do productivity app for Mac now matching all-time low at $25 (Reg. $50)
Want to build a gaming PC for under $1,000? Here’s how we did it [Video]
Hands-on w/ Clockwork Synergy’s new Carbon Fiber Apple Watch bands [Deal]
Ancheer 250W review: Can you get a solid ebike for under $600 shipped? We tried and had a lot of fun
MORE NEW DEALS:
This AUKEY 2-port charger is what Apple should have included, now $6 Prime shipped
- Kellogg’s Super Mario Cereal + amiibo now available for $2.50 or less at Target
- AmazonBasics Travel/Storage Case for Nintendo Switch now $13 Prime shipped
- This USB 3.0 external HDD enclosure also doubles as a 2-port hub for $8 Prime shipped
- GAP, Banana Republic & Old Navy are taking 40% off sitewide during its In the Family Event
- Today only, pick up Insignia’s Roku-powered 32-inch 720p HDTV for $130 shipped
- Moog brings the classic Minimoog Model D to iOS today w/ introductory pricing [Video]
- Milled Aluminum, Cherry Switches and USB-C highlight Rama Work’s mechanical keyboard
- This wireless reverse camera kit also includes a dash cam for $76 shipped (Reg. $110)
- Get HyperX’s highly-rated Cloud Pro gaming headset + Destiny 2 for PS4: $80 ($100 value)
- Smartphone Accessories: 10000mAh Solar-Powered Battery Bank $17.50, more
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Powers of Minus Ten, Vocabulary, more
- PUMA cuts an extra 30% off sale items + free shipping with deals from $6
- Today’s Best Game Deals: Mario + Rabbids Kingdom $24, Monster Hunter World $36, more
- Expand your wireless network w/ Luma Whole Home 802.11ac Wi-Fi: $70 (Reg. $115+)
- Estwing Axe & Leatherman Multi-Tool bundle down to $70 shipped (Up to $110 value)
- Pick up a no-pedal Critical Cycle Balance Bike for $45 in today’s Amazon Gold Box
- Cole Haan takes up to 70% off clearance styles: boots, sneakers, sandals & more from $40
- Amazon up to 35% off Toys/Board Games for Easter from $6: Nerf, Monopoly, Play-Doh, more
- Cook faster w/ this 6-Qt. Premium 8-in-1 Multi-Cooker for $60, today only (Reg. $80)
- This wireless doorbell has 500-Ft. range, waterproofing, more for $16 Prime shipped
- Nokia’s Body+ Wi-Fi Scale tracks your weight, body fat, much more for $75 (Reg. $100)
- GoPro HERO5 4K Action Camera on sale for $220 shipped, down from $299
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Guacamelee! 2 set for release this summer + new details from GDC 2018 [Video]
No one may need this $55,000 weather station, but I still want it anyway
Pioneer Woman’s new spring line at Walmart is affordable and & functional
- Nike unveils 2018 Vision Collection with modern and retro designs
- What the Golf? for Mac is ridiculous, hilarious and perfect for people that hate golf [Video]
- CB2 x Fred Segal Pool Party collaboration has you ready for warmer weather get-togethers
- LEGO debuts 230-piece Tron Legacy kit with 2 Light Cycles and 3 all-new minifigure
- adidas Originals introduces new throwback cases for iPhone 7/8/Plus and X
- Vintage design and high-end components highlight the new Timmerman Scrambler eBike
- Nordstrom launches a 200-item home collection in partnership w/ Anthropologie
- You can grab $50+ off Pad & Quill’s new luxury Heritage Leather Duffle Bag
- Blue Microphones intros new Yeticaster podcasting bundle w/ vintage design cues
- ElevationLab launches CordDock for iPhone, a unique hybrid dock
- Chamberlain’s sleek Elite Series wall-mounted opener sports HomeKit control, more
- Review: Is the massive KORG Gadget library of instruments for Mac worth the heavy price tag?
- Five unique items under $15 for your home office
- Here are the five top style trends you need for under $100
- HTC opens up pre-orders for Vive Pro w/ higher resolution screens, built-in headphones, mor
- Pad & Quill debuts leather MacBook backpacks/messenger bags, now up to $40 off
- Under Armour launches Hovr, a smart running shoe to track runs, pace, more
- Casio is bringing back its iconic 1980s Gaming Calculator later this month
- Pottery Barn launches decor line with Lilly Pulitzer for a bright & beachy home
- Anker intros first 7.5W iPhone-compatible Qi charging pads, up to 20% off today
- Your Echo Dot audio goes to the next-level w/ Gramazon, a 3D-printed gramophone
- Nintendo sheds light on Toy-Con Garage, its way to program your own Switch creations
- Amazon just recalled 260,000 power banks, here’s our favorite alternatives
- SEGA brings 50 classic games to PS4, Xbox One & PC: Sonic, Golden Axe, Streets of Rage, more
- Sugar & Cloth Collection for Amazon will add a pop of flair to any party w/ prices from $8
- Raspberry Pi unleashes new B+ version of Model 3 with upgraded processor, networking