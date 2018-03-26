Apple begins accepting certain Apple Watch trade-ins at retail locations

Apple has been accepting Apple Watch trade-ins online for some time now, however, customers can now take advantage of this program in person at an Apple Store.

Spotted by u/ajsayshello- on Reddit, Apple has just started accepting in-store trade-ins for its wearable today.

Typically, Apple’s in-store trade-in values are the same as those found on its recycling and trade-in website. However, this Reddit user says that he was offered $100 for his 1st Generation Stainless Steel Apple Watch. In contrast, Apple quotes a $75 value on its website. Values range from $50-$175 depending on which model you have.

In any case, 9to5Mac confirmed with Apple that it its indeed accepting Apple Watch trade-ins at its retail stores starting today, however the Apple representative we talked to said that it would not be accepting any Edition models.

A nice perk to trading in your Watch with Apple is that you get to keep your charging cable and bands. Will the option to trade-in your Apple Watch in person tempt you to upgrade? Let us know down below in the comments!

