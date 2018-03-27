Apple’s education page previews ‘one simplified login experience’ coming this winter

In addition to the slew of new education features highlighted this morning, Apple seems to be preparing a new simplified login experience for education users, as first noted by David Colville.

According to Apple’s Australian education page, the company is planning to build a “simplified login experience” which will let both teachers and students “log in to iPad, Mac, iCloud, iTunes U and Classbook” with their existing Google or Microsoft accounts, bypassing a need for an Apple ID altogether.

Coming this winter. Link Apple School Manager with your school’s Google G Suite for Education or Microsoft Azure Active Directory. This will automatically generate a Managed Apple ID for every new user. Your students and staff members can then use their existing Google or Microsoft account credentials to log in to iPad, Mac, iCloud, iTunes U and Classbook.

The feature is set to rollout this winter, and will help educators easily manage their classrooms. This will be built on top of the Apple School Manager software announced earlier today.

It’s unclear if this feature will rollout worldwide or within certain regions, as Apple makes no mention of this feature whatsoever on its U.S. website.

Apple today announced a ton at its education this morning in both software and hardware. This includes a new stylus from Logitech which rivals the Apple Pencil, a new “Everyone Can Create curriculum” with the new Schoolwork app and ClassKit framework for developers and a significant update to the iWork suite, alongside the new 9.7-inch iPad. Read up on all of Apple’s announcements here.

