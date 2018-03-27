Here’s what a PRODUCT(RED) iPhone X could look like [Video]

Several reports over the past few weeks have indicated that Apple has another color option for the iPhone X planned. Now, designer Martin Hajek has created mockups imagining what a PRODUCT(RED) iPhone X could look like…

The renders imagine an iPhone X in the same red color as last year’s iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, but this time the device features the glossy glass back finish, as you would expect of the iPhone X.

Furthermore, unlike last year’s model which featured a white front design, these renders keep the front of the iPhone X the same black as it is on the current white and space gray color shades.

Several reports, including one most recently over the weekend, have suggested that the iPhone X will soon be offered in additional color shade as a way of giving the device a mid-year sales boost. Two reports have indicated that Apple is planning a gold color option, though a third indicated that it could be red.

What do you think of this PRODUCT(RED) iPhone X render? Would you be interested in such a device? Let us know down in the comments!