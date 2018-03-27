Tim Cook stops by Apple’s flagship Michigan Ave retail store in Chicago following education event

Following Apple’s education event this morning, Apple CEO Tim Cook made his way to Apple’s new flagship Michigan Avenue retail store to mingle with employees and customers…

Sylvania HomeKit Light Strip

As seen in a handful of posts shared on Twitter this evening, Cook arrived at the Apple Store to a slew of eager Apple shoppers and employees. The Apple CEO stopped to take selfies and talk with fans, while Phil Schiller was also spotted at the store.

Apple announced last week that it would be holding a Teacher Tuesday event at the Michigan Avenue Apple Store following . The event was described as an opportunity for educators and consumers alike to learn more about storytelling with the Clips application.

Furthermore, musical guest and Chicago native Towkio was also in attendance. Here’s how Apple originally described the event:

Join us after the event for an exclusive Teacher Tuesday: Storytelling with Clips featuring musical guest Towkio.

For everything Apple announced today, be sure to read our full roundup. Were you in attendance at the event or lucky enough to see Tim Cook in Chicago? Let us know down in the comments.

Tim Cook s’offre une petite visite à l’Apple Store de Chicago #Apple pic.twitter.com/UNiAGsDCFn — Grégoire Martinez (@Gregoire_fr) March 27, 2018

Such a privilege to be invited to attend this once in a life time Teacher event in Chicago! Topped off by meeting Tim Cook! #LongWayFromOz @AppleEDU @westaustralian pic.twitter.com/XJXXoZEzou — Daniel Budd (@danielbbudd) March 27, 2018

Ty so excited to meet Tim Cook/CEO of Apple today at Apple store in Chicago pic.twitter.com/UMWvaQBaUi — Stephanie Mathews (@Stephyjoym) March 27, 2018

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: