Disney’s $5/month ESPN+ streaming service to launch next week

We’ve known for a while that ESPN was planning to release its own video streaming service. However, it was unknown when it was going to release, until today.

Variety reports that Disney’s ESPN+ video streaming service will be launching on April 12, with the price point of $4.99 a month.

Fans who pay for the service will be able to watch more than 180 different Major League Baseball games and more than 180 National Hockey League matches – about a game per day from each league in season – on the new app, as well as original shows and films and exclusive studio programming.

ESPN+ will be Disney’s first step into the video streaming business. It’s a signal that Disney is at the very least looking at the business, and many fans hope that the company will begin rolling out its other branches such as Disney, Pixar, and Marvel.

With Disney leading the way, we hope that all the major movie and TV studios follow suit. While streaming TV is a step in the right direction, it would be ideal if users were able to pick out the channels they actually watch from a TV provider and only pay for said channels, rather than having everything bundled in.

