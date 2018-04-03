1Password Business launches with compliance controls, auto-provisioning, free Family accounts

Popular password and data manager 1Password is out today with an all new offering, 1Password Business. Launching today, developer AgileBits has taken what it has learned from its 1Password Teams product and created a robust business password manager.

AgileBits shared the news in a blog post today, noting that over 30,000 business have used its 1Password Teams product over the last three years. Now, the company is offering a dedicated option for businesses with rich features.

Here are some of the highlights:

Control access and be compliant Fine-grained permissions – give employees exactly the access they need.

– give employees exactly the access they need. Custom Groups and Roles – organize your staff and their access.

– organize your staff and their access. Device Restrictions – limit where access is granted.

– limit where access is granted. Managed Travel Mode – restrict employee access when travelling. Automated provisioning Active Directory Integration – automate provisioning and de-provisioning.

– automate provisioning and de-provisioning. Okta Integration – allow Okta to manage your team for you.

– allow Okta to manage your team for you. Command line Integration – integrate 1Password into your custom business flows.

Adding a second third factor 1Password protects your passwords behind both your Master Password and your Secret Key. Now you can add yet another layer of protection with our multi-factor authentication (MFA) support. Team members can turn on two-factor authentication to further protect their 1Password accounts. Or, if your company uses Duo, you can require its use for your entire team.

Advanced auditing and reporting Employee Access Report – see which shared passwords an employee has used.

– see which shared passwords an employee has used. Shared Password Report – audit shared passwords to see who has used them.

– audit shared passwords to see who has used them. Activity Log – review administrative actions taken by your team.

– review administrative actions taken by your team. Action Dashboard – view activities that are awaiting your action. Free family accounts Your business data is only as safe as your employees’ habits. If anyone brings unsafe password habits from home into your work environment, they put your entire business at risk. Now, you can protect your business by keeping those you work with safe at home. With 1Password Business, each employee on your team gets a free 1Password Families membership. This way they can learn the habits they need to protect themselves and your company.

AgileBits offers a 30-day free trial for 1Password Business, after which plans start at $7.99/month per user.

Read more about 1Password Business here.

