Apple Pay expansion continues in US, Canada, and France

In addition to reaching Brazil for the first time this week, Apple Pay has also expanded to more banks and credit unions across the United States. Check out the latest new partners below:
9to5Mac Happy Hour
Canada
- Island Savings, a division of First West Credit Union
- Valley First – Enderby, a division of First West Credit Union
United States
- Alliant Bank
- Century Bank of the Ozarks
- First Federal Savings Bank of Rochester
- First Westroads Bank
- Florida West Coast Credit Union
- Landmark Community Bank
- Legacy Bank and Trust
- Lincoln Savings Bank
- Michigan Schools & Government Credit Union
- Noble Credit Union
- Park Sterling Bank
- Progressive National Bank
- Sebasticook Valley Federal Credit Union
- ServisFirst Bank
- Springfield State Bank
- State Bank & Trust Co (Iowa and Georgia now)
- Stewart’s Federal Credit Union
- The Bank of Beaver City
- United Heritage Credit Union
- Unity One Credit Union
- Wayne Bank and Trust Company
- Wells Bank
France
- American Express
- Boursorama (Cartes Bancaires)
- C-Zam (Carrefour Banque)
- Carrefour C-zam
Check out our Apple Pay guide for the latest news.
Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: