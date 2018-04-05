Apple Pay expansion continues in US, Canada, and France

In addition to reaching Brazil for the first time this week, Apple Pay has also expanded to more banks and credit unions across the United States. Check out the latest new partners below:

Canada

Island Savings, a division of First West Credit Union

Valley First – Enderby, a division of First West Credit Union

United States

Alliant Bank

Century Bank of the Ozarks

First Federal Savings Bank of Rochester

First Westroads Bank

Florida West Coast Credit Union

Landmark Community Bank

Legacy Bank and Trust

Lincoln Savings Bank

Michigan Schools & Government Credit Union

Noble Credit Union

Park Sterling Bank

Progressive National Bank

Sebasticook Valley Federal Credit Union

ServisFirst Bank

Springfield State Bank

State Bank & Trust Co (Iowa and Georgia now)

Stewart’s Federal Credit Union

The Bank of Beaver City

United Heritage Credit Union

Unity One Credit Union

Wayne Bank and Trust Company

Wells Bank

France

American Express

Boursorama (Cartes Bancaires)

C-Zam (Carrefour Banque)

Carrefour C-zam

Check out our Apple Pay guide for the latest news.

