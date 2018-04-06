9to5Toys Lunch Break: Apple Watch + iPhone Stand $15, Nanoleaf HomeKit Lighting $180, Belkin USB-C Dock $170, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Dock your iPhone and Apple Watch on this all-in-one $15 stand via Amazon

Nanoleaf’s HomeKit-enabled Rhythm Starter Kit returns to all-time low at $180 (Reg. $230)

Belkin’s USB-C 3.1 Express Dock HD hits all-time low at $170 (Reg. $229)

Apple’s previous generation 2017 9.7-inch iPad Wi-Fi 32GB hits $249 shipped

iTunes has a new $5 movie sale packed w/ action, comedy, drama and more

Apple Watch Series 1 down to $149 shipped at Walmart in various colors

Final Fantasy IX for iOS hits its lowest price ever at $12 (Reg. $21)

Best Sellers 002: A handy Apple Pencil accessory [Video]

Review: Razer’s Nommo Chroma speakers sound great & make a statement

Behind the Screens: Trevor’s custom coffee and espresso bar

MORE NEW DEALS:

Xbox One X 1TB Console + extra controller & AC Origins for $480 shipped ($580+ value)

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Amazon Key goes nationwide as five new compatible smart locks are announced

Skip the cardboard and assemble your own Nintendo Switch accessories with LEGO instead

mophie releases new 10W Charge Stream Pad+ Qi wireless charger for iPhone and more