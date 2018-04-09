9to5Toys Lunch Break: Apple Watch Bands $5, Logitech MX Sound Speakers $80, Lutron HomeKit Dimmer $80, more
TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:
Grab a new Apple Watch Band in four different colors (both sizes) for $5 Prime shipped
Logitech MX Sound 2.0 Bluetooth Speaker System hits Amazon all-time low at $80
Lutron’s Caseta Dimmer Bundle sports HomeKit support: $80 (Reg. $100)
Best Buy takes up to $109 off Apple Watch Series 3 in cert. refurb sale, deals from $295
IonSlim 10K USB-C portable battery: $80 (Reg. $99.95)
The Hunt for the Lost Ship goes FREE for the first time in years on iOS
- Starman Tale of Light for iOS available FREE for first time ever in Apple Store app
- Mammoth Mini Golf’s augmented reality courses for iOS hit lowest price ever: $2 (Reg. $5)
- Mickey Mouse’s Castle of Illusion platformer for Mac drops to $6 (Reg. up to $12)
- Dungeon Village RPG town-builder drops to $2 on the App Store (Reg. $5), more
Best Sellers 002: A handy Apple Pencil accessory [Video]
Review: Razer’s Nommo Chroma speakers sound great & make a statement
Behind the Screens: Jordan’s dual 38-inch curved widescreen monitor battlestation
MORE NEW DEALS:
WD’s 2TB Portable External USB 3.0 Hard Drive is great for Time Machine backups at $58.50
- This clip-on light is USB-powered and under $12.50 Prime shipped (Reg. $30)
- Use Alexa to control the Neato Botvac D3 Wi-Fi Robotic Vacuum at $250 shipped ($100 off)
- ALDO Spring Sale revamps your shoe collection w/ up to 50% off sneakers, boots & more
- BJ’s Wholesale 12-month memberships from $25, save up to $45
- Control lights, fans and more w/ this 2-pack of Alexa-enabled smart plugs for $18 (30% off)
- The Kinsa Smart Stick Thermometer down to under $7 at Amazon
- Jelly Mario reimagines the iconic game with zero-gravity gameplay in your browser
- Upgrade to Beyerdynamic’s Pro Headphones bundled w/ a $50 GC for $179 ($230 value)
- Record your drives w/ YI’s 1080p compact dash cam for just $28 shipped
- Ferlin Diaper Bag Backpack is modern and stylish for $28 shipped (Reg. $45)
- You can bring this couch on all of your adventures for $22 (Reg. $30)
- Smartphone Accessories: Fitbit Flex 2 $40 shipped (Reg. $60), more
- Forever 21 Sale on Sale has deals from $2 with an extra 50% off clearance styles
- Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: 8bitwar Necropolis, Smart Ships, more
- HP’s workstation ZBook 15 has a quad-core processor, 4GB GPU, more: $799 (Reg. $1,000+)
- Perry Ellis updates your wardrobe with an extra 40% off sale items with deals from $13
- Today’s Best Game Deals: UFC 3 Xbox One or PS4 from $32, Burnout Paradise $30, more
- Save at least $150 off Google’s Pixelbook at Best Buy when you trade-in a working laptop
- These car polishing tools are great for keeping your paint pristine from $100, today only
- Relive 200 retro games on this handheld arcade machine for $14 via Amazon
- Cole Haan, Clarks, PUMA & more are up to 50% off during 6pm’s Top Brands Event
- This Allen Sports 3-bike carrier is great for family outings at $35 shipped (Reg. $50)
- Keep the herbs coming all year long with Amazon’s choice of LED AeroGarden for $140
- Keep tabs on the weather w/ this La Crosse Technology Forecast Station: $34 (Reg. $45)
- Amazon’s best-selling Cloud Cam now $100 shipped ($20 discount)
- Make the jump to Qi wireless charging for $11 Prime shipped w/ this RAVPower dock
NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:
Amazon opens Echo Button API, allowing developers to create new games & skills
Start your production career with the new Beat Snap for iOS/Android [Video]
Five beauty items to buy for spring under $25: Tarte, Benefit Cosmetics and more
- Olympus’ new mirrorless camera arrives stateside w/ 4K, Wi-Fi, more
- Amazon Key goes nationwide as five new compatible smart locks are announced
- Skip the cardboard and assemble your own Nintendo Switch accessories with LEGO instead
- mophie releases new 10W Charge Stream Pad+ Qi wireless charger for iPhone and more
- Spyro the Dragon gets PS4/Xbox One remaster w/ new Reignited Trilogy, coming this year
- LEGO unveils its latest UCS Star Wars kit, the 2,000-piece Rebel Y-Wing Starfighter
- How to: Get your patio ready for warm weather with these essentials
- Best Console Game Releases for April: God of War, Yakuza 6, Nintendo Labo, more
- Tablo intros more affordable Dual Lite OTA DVR for cord cutters, cloud DVR enters beta
- JLab goes retro w/ new Walkman-style wireless headphones for just $20, available now
- Trailer Valet RVR is a robot that can move up to 9,000-lbs. at the push of a button
- The best spring kicks for men and women under $60
- Griffin announces 15W Qi PowerBlock Charging Pad with 15% off launch price [Deal]
- Kith’s ‘Element Exploration Agency’ collection brings a throwback aesthetic to streetwear
- Rad Power shows that eBikes don’t have to cost a fortune, new 2018 lineup from $1,499
- No Man’s Sky comes to Xbox One this summer w/ mysterious ‘Next’ update
- Review: Miix, new modular sneakers that let you build & customize your shoes
- GoPro unveils new $199 HERO action camera w/ built-in touchscreen, waterproofing, no 4K
- Marvel Strike Force brings squad-based combat to iOS/Android w/ 70+ heroes [Video]