Here’s how to check whether your Facebook data was shared with Cambridge Analytica

The biggest controversy over the way Facebook data ended up in the hands of political consultancy Cambridge Analytica was how it got there. The company not only got access to the data of anyone naive enough to give permission to a third-party ‘personality quiz,’ but Facebook allowed the app some access to the data of their friends also …

This means that even if you are personally careful not to give access to your Facebook data to third-party apps, you still can’t be sure it wasn’t used.

It was reported yesterday that Facebook is messaging people to notify them either way, but so far there are plenty of us who haven’t yet received this notification.

Fortunately, you don’t have to wait. Facebook now has a link that allows you to instantly check. If you have sensible friends, like mine, you’ll see the message above. If you don’t, you’ll see the one below.

Let us know in the comments what you discover. Click here for all the latest coverage of the saga.

Facebook’s tool to check if your data was accessed by Cambridge Analytica is now LIVE… Check if you were impacted here: https://t.co/lAHaaWYvyi pic.twitter.com/92Bdv2JjHt — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) April 10, 2018

