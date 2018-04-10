T-Mobile app for iOS adds support for Business Chat via iMessage

iOS 11.3 added support for Business Chat through iMessage, which allows you to talk to support representative directly through the Messages app on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac, instead of calling in, connecting via email or social media.

The latest T-Mobile app update today brings support for business chat in iMessage. This is not surprising as the company tends to be cutting edge when it comes to being able to talk to a support representative with any of your inquiries. T-Mobile already supports chat via the app, through social media such as Facebook or Twitter, by calling in, or by visiting a store. Adding native chat support is just icing on the cake.

Message with a T-Mobile rep just like you do with a friend. Install this app to log in to your T-Mobile account within Messages. It’s a fast, simple way to connect with us for answers and support. This feature is available only on iOS 11.3.

Today’s update brings the app to version 3.8.1. T-Mobile is the first major brand (aside from day one sign ups) that has moved on board with Apple’s new Business Chat feature for iOS. Business Chat requires iOS 11.3 or higher.

The T-Mobile app is available as a free download on the App Store.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: