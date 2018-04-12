Renders visualize what a blush gold iPhone X would look like [Gallery]

Popular designer and concept creator Martin Hajek is back today with new renders imagining what the iPhone X lineup could have looked like this year. While we’ve already seen a slew of (PRODUCT)RED iPhone X concepts, Hajek’s both a red iPhone, as well as gold…

These renders show a blush gold iPhone X with gold edges that look incredibly slick. The front fo the device is black, while the back is a light gold. Meanwhile, Hajek’s (PRODUCT)RED iPhone X imagines a sleek red and black color combination.

Hajek’s renders are popular in that they generally imagine what Apple products could be, or what they could have been. He has shared renders of devices such as the iPhone X Plus, Apple’s rumored over-ear headphones, and a more expansive smart speaker lineup.

A report indicated last month that Apple was planning a new gold color of the iPhone X as an effort to restore sales of the flagship. The middle of the year is notoriously slower for Apple, hence the mid-year color upgrades.

It’s still possible that Apple could release a gold, or even red iPhone X. Though, that looks more and more unlikely with each passing day. Would you be interested in a either a gold or (PRODUCT) RED iPhone X? Let us know down in the comments!

