New renders visualize iPhone X Plus with massive 6.7-inch display

While the iPhone X has only been in the hands of customers for about a week, a new concept is already looking ahead to what next year’s iPhones might bring. Designer Martin Hajek has mocked up a rumored larger ‘iPhone X Plus’ with a massive 6.7-inch display in gorgeous new renders.

This isn’t the first iPhone X Plus render to come to light. Just last month, iDropNews proposed the idea of a 6.4-inch phone with identical industrial design to the iPhone X. As we’ve seen compared, even with a taller display than the 5.5-inch iPhone 8 Plus, the iPhone X’s footprint is similar to that of the 4.7-inch iPhone 8. With this in mind, an iPhone X Plus could retain a footprint close to that of today’s Plus iPhones while packing an even larger display. Next year’s iPads are rumored to ship with a similar design.

This week, KGI securities reported that Apple may offer two OLED iPhones in 2018, adding more credence to the idea of a larger iPhone X. Apple recently announced that the iPhone X will be available in a total of 70 countries on November 24th. Customer response to the new phone has so far been generally positive, including 9to5Mac’s own Ben Lovejoy, who has been documenting his own experiences.

