Mophie nearing launch of new Qi-certified Juice Pack Air charging case for iPhone X

Mophie is soon set to introduce the first ever Qi-certifed wireless charging case for iPhone X. According to a pair of unpublished listings on AT&T’s website, Mophie is prepping its Juice Pack Air charging case for the iPhone X in both red and blue…

The Mophie Juice Pack Air for iPhone X was originally discovered last month in the Wireless Power Consortium’s Qi Certified Product Database, but the listing on AT&T’s site seemingly implies that a launch of the accessory is nearing.

The Juice Pack Air is expected to feature a 1,720 mAh battery can add up to “an additional 9 hours of talk time” to the iPhone X.

Essentially, Mophie’s Juice Pack Air will allow iPhone X users to recharge their device on-the-go just like any other charging case. What’s different with Mophie’s offering, however, is that you can recharge the case, and subsequently your phone, using Qi-enabled wireless charging.

AT&T’s website indicates that the Juice Pack Air will be available in both blue and red color options, though additional choices will also likely be available at the time of launch. Furthermore, the listing shows a $90 price point. Interestingly, that’s $10 less than Mophie generally sells its Juice Pack Air accessories for.

It’s still unclear as to when Mophie’s Juice Pack Air for iPhone X will be available to the public, but based on AT&T’s listing, we have to assume it will be sooner rather than later. Will you be picking one up when the time comes? Let us know down in the comments!

