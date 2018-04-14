How to stream Coachella 2018 on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV & Mac

The popular two-weekend music festival Coachella kicks off this weekend in Indio, California. This year, the show brings performances from artists such as Beyoncé, Eminem, Cardi B, and many more. Read on for instructions on how to stream Coachella 2018 on your iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac…

How to stream Coachella 2018 on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac

Through a partnership with YouTube, the Coachella festival is incredibly easy to stream across virtually every platform. As 9to5Google reported earlier this month, the YouTube + Coachella partnership extends beyond the live streams, with Pixel and Home advertising plastered everywhere at the event.

Most importantly, the YouTube partnership means you can stream Coachella 2018 directly from the YouTube app or your browser of choice on any of your devices.

Simply head to YouTube either on the web or in-app and search for the Coachella channel. On that channel, you’ll see three streams covering the various stages. When there isn’t a live event going on, each Coachella stream simply rebroadcasts earlier performances.

Didn’t make it out to the desert this weekend? Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival live stream starts now on YouTube. Join us and experience Coachella live through your own eyes.

You can view the entire Coachella schedule right here. The next two days will see performances from artists such as Beyoncé, Eminem, Cardi B, Post Malone, Vance Joy, and many more. Head to the official Coachella website for all of the details.

Will you be tuning in to any of the performances from this weekend’s Coachella schedule? Let us know down in the comments and check out each of the live streams below.