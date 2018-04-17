Spotify begins rolling out redesigned interface hinting at expanded free tier

A report last week indicated that Spotify plans to revamp its free tier to give users more control over the content they hear, while a separate report yesterday suggested that Spotify is planning a revamped app to accommodate that update. Now, early signs of that redesign appear to be rolling out…

The Verge reports that some users are now seeing a redesigned UI on their mobile devices, both iOS and Android.

these UI changes, which include the option to play songs on demand in select playlists, would make the free tier act more like a Premium account.

It’s not clear whether or not this new design change has anything to do with the upcoming tweaked free tier. However, there are several hints at this being an update to accommodate such a tier.

For example, the “Gold Edition” playlist allows users to play songs from the playlist on demand. Albums or playlists that can only be played in shuffle mode will show a blue shuffle icon, while other playlists will show a green play button. Previously, free users are only able to shuffle.

Nearly the entire UI, from playlists views to searching, has been changed for users who have received the redesign thus far.

Photo Credit: TechnoBuffalo

