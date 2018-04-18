9to5Toys Lunch Break: MacBook deals from $650, Timbuk2 Amazon Gold Box, Nest Thermostat E $110, more

Keep up with the best gear and deals on the web by signing up for the 9to5Toys Newsletter. Also, be sure to check us out on: Twitter, RSS Feed, Facebook, Google+ and Safari push notifications.

TODAY’S CAN’T MISS DEALS:

Best Buy has Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air for as low as $650 shipped, more

Best Buy takes up to $250 off various MacBook Pro models this week

Nest Thermostat E simplifies heating and cooling schedules for $110 (Reg. $169)

Apple Watch Nike+ Series 3 gets rare discount: 38/42mm, GPS, Cellular from $297

Noti:Do with Reminders on iOS goes FREE for first time in over a year (Reg. $2)

Popular Opera VPN is closing its doors, here are our favorite alternatives from $2/mo.

Behind the Screens: Stephen’s health-oriented standing desk + weather monitor setup

MORE NEW DEALS:

PlayStation VR Skyrim Bundle now down to $300 shipped (Reg. $350)

NEW PRODUCTS AND GUIDES:

Otterbox releases new ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ cases for iPhone and more

Konami is bringing the Castlevania series to iOS this year w/ multiplayer modes and more

Boosted announces four new electric skateboards starting at only $749