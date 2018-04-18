Samsung pushes Apple out of Q1 smartphone activations lead, but iPhone loyalty remains strong

CIRP is out this morning with new data on smartphone activations and smartphone loyalty for the January-March quarter. According to its numbers, Samsung handily took the top spot for smartphone activations while Apple led with its iPhone loyalty.

AirPods

For the 2018 calendar Q1, CIRP data says that Samsung was the most popular smartphone manufacturer, taking 39% of US activations. Apple came in second with 31%. Notably, the roles were reversed for the 2017 holiday quarter, with Apple reportedly taking over 40% of new activations.

CIRP notes that this is influenced by the companies’ launch schedules, with Apple releasing its new iPhones in the fall before the holiday season and Samsung unveiling its new flagships in the beginning of the year.

As for smartphone loyalty, CIRP’s research shows iPhone on top with just over 90%, the highest it has seen in the last year.

For some perspective, this latest data from CIRP comes from a survey of 500 smartphone activations in the US. While it certainly gives us a good look at trends, that sample size doesn’t provide definitive results.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: