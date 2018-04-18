Things 3.5 for iOS and macOS brings ‘Copy & Paste Magic’, Zapier integration, much more

Since launching Things 3 last summer, the task management app has received several significant updates like Siri integration and the recently introduced Mail to Things feature. Things 3.5, the latest release, continues the update cycle with a release packed with new capabilities and improvements including ‘Copy & Paste Magic’, an enhanced Today widget, Zapier integration, and a lot more.

Things 3.5 is out today for iPhone, iPad, and Mac and introduces collapsible areas, new ways to create entries with copy and paste, UPDATE commands for changing existing items with Things URLs in other apps, and Zapier integration based on Mail to Things so use in apps like Slack and Trello is possible.

The new collapsible areas feature lets you hide projects from your main view with a tap, and the newly updated Things widget now includes “inline icons for checklists & reminders, a moon for items in This Evening, and progress pies for projects.”

Tag support has also been improved with the ability to search for tags on iOS, nested tag results in search, and ‘No Tag’ returns as a tag filter.

As for Copy & Paste Magic, here’s what Things 3.5 introduces:

• Paste text from other apps into Things to create new to-dos (multiple lines of text will create multiple to-dos). • Paste multiple lines of text into the title field of a to-do; the first line is the title, the rest goes into the notes. • New on Mac: Copy to-dos, headings, or projects and paste them into other apps. • New on Mac: Copy to-dos, projects, or headings and paste them into other lists within Things. • New on Mac: Drag text into a Things window to create new to-dos (you can also drag files from Finder, people from Contacts, emails from Mail, etc.). • New on Mac: Move items to other lists by hitting Cmd+C and then using the new “Move Here” shortcut: Cmd+Option+V.

On iOS, you’ll find the new paste option in the top right corner under the (v) menu.

Things 3.5 is also better at handling large projects with thousands of to-do entries, and generating repeating tasks daily has been improved to work faster. MacBook Pro with Touch Bar users can also now customize the button arrangement or remove unused buttons.

Read the full blog post from Cultured Code for even more details. Things 3.5 is a free update to Things 3 customers. Things for iPhone and Apple Watch is available for $9.99, Things for iPad is available for $19.99, and Things for Mac is available for $49.99 with a 15-day trial option.

