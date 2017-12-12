Mail to Things makes it easier to capture tasks, enables new Workflow and IFTTT actions

Things by Cultured Code is already a beautiful and powerful task manager, and the latest update adds a handy new feature that makes it even more capable when it comes to capturing your tasks. Mail to Things is a new feature that lets you easily and securely create new tasks using email.

9to5Mac Happy Hour

Things already supports plenty of ways to capture new tasks including from inside the app, from the app extension in other apps, and even with Siri on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch.

Mail to Things enables creating tasks from even more places including Apple Mail which does not support app extensions on iOS. This can be useful for creating new entries from scratch by using the subject line to name your task and the body to add notes. Just save your special Mail to Things email address as a contact for quick entry.

You can also instantly create tasks out of emails by forwarding messages to your special Things address. This is perfect if you tend to use your inbox like a task list but feel overwhelmed by a loaded inbox.

Mail to Things also enables quick entry from platforms where Things is not available like Android, Windows, and the web. Just send off your task over email and it will instantly appear in your task manager on iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac.

The new feature also works with IFTTT and Workflow for new automation capabilities including creating tasks from your clipboard, Google Assistant, and starred Gmail messages.

Workflow URLs include the following, and IFTTT actions can be found here:

To-Do to Things: https://workflow.is/workflows/87b8cc4fb47c48858c862fb23eb076b0 Clipboard to Things: https://workflow.is/workflows/92eeb32233b14375a74270157443947d Dictate to Things: https://workflow.is/workflows/555a0bdc5a0d49f5ab4bc07c35480b8d

Mail to Things makes my favorite task manager even more flexible for capturing tasks so there’s less friction and more time to get things done.

Things 3 is available on the iPhone and Apple Watch for $9.99, iPad for $19.99, and Mac for $49.99. Cultured Code also offers a 15-day free trial on its website if you want to test the task manager out before buying. Mail to Things is a free update for Things 3 customers.

Things 3.3 brings a new feature: “Mail to Things”. We released it more than two hours ago, but it’s not yet showing up in the App Store. It usually doesn't take this long – hopefully any minute now… — Werner Jainek (@jainek) December 12, 2017

Subscribe to 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: